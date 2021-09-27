HTK Shipping pounces for its largest ship to date

Vietnamese handysize specialist HTK Shipping is closing on its largest ship to date. Sources report that HTK is the highest bidder for the seven-year-old, 61,300-dwt Sailing Sky .

Clarksons noted in its latest weekly report that offers were invited last week on the Japanese controlled ultramax and that the bulker has been sold for $27.5m.

Haiphong-headquartered HTK is one of Vietnam’s fastest growing owners. Earlier this year, it quietly flipped its first ship, selling the 2006-built, 28,000 dwt bulker, HTK Sunrise, to Cyprus-registered Uniteam Marine, pocketing $1.5m on the ship.

HTK’s nine-ship handysize arm trades all its ships domestically.