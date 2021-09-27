AsiaDry Cargo

HTK Shipping pounces for its largest ship to date

Photo of Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowSeptember 27, 2021
0 183 Less than a minute
HKT

Vietnamese handysize specialist HTK Shipping is closing on its largest ship to date. Sources report that HTK is the highest bidder for the seven-year-old, 61,300-dwt Sailing Sky.

Clarksons noted in its latest weekly report that offers were invited last week on the Japanese controlled ultramax and that the bulker has been sold for $27.5m.

Haiphong-headquartered HTK is one of Vietnam’s fastest growing owners. Earlier this year, it quietly flipped its first ship, selling the 2006-built, 28,000 dwt bulker, HTK Sunrise, to Cyprus-registered Uniteam Marine, pocketing $1.5m on the ship.

HTK’s nine-ship handysize arm trades all its ships domestically.

Photo of Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowSeptember 27, 2021
0 183 Less than a minute
Photo of Hans Thaulow

Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button