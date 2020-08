Cosco is shuffling top management at subsidiary OOCL once again. The new line-up sees a familiar face in the form of Huang Xiaowen returning as chief executive officer.

Huang was the first CEO of the line after Cosco bought it from the Tung family for $6.3bn two years ago. He was moved to another Cosco division in September last year, replaced in the interim period by another Cosco stalwart, Wang Haimin.