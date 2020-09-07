Huangpu Wenchong awarded gas hydrates drillship order

CSSC-affiliated Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding has won a tender to build China’s first gas hydrates drillship.

The ship order is part of a gas hydrates exploration project approved by the central government, who have allocated RMB2.95bn ($432m) for the construction of the high-specification ship.

The construction period of the ship is 42 months, and the ship will be operated by Guangzhou Marine Geological Survey for gas hydrates drilling activities.

The project also includes the construction of a dedicated berth for the ship at Nansha Port in Guangzhou to support the operations of the ship.

Natural gas hydrates are considered as a promising alternate clean energy source for the future, however the commercial viability of gas hydrates is still under research.