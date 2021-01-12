Hubei Sanlian Logistics orders six chemical tankers

Hubei Sanlian Logistics has announced a plan to order a total of six 5,000 dwt chemical tankers.

The total investment on the project is RMB195m ($30.1m) and construction is expected to start this year. The shipyard has not been revealed.

According to the company, the new ships will bring the company’s total chemical shipping capacity to 600,000 tons a year.

Yichang-based Hubei Sanlian Logistics mainly operates shipping and logistics services along the Yangtze River.