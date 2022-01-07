Hudong-Zhonghua lands $1.18bn deal for six LNG carriers

CSSC-affiliated Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding has won a contract from Japanese shipping giant Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) to build six 174,000 cu m liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

The largest one-time order for the Shanghai-based yard is worth CNY7.5bn (around $1.18bn) and follows this week’s shipbuilding contract with CSSC Leasing for a single 174,000 cu m unit.

The deal comes in partnership with Shanghai-headquartered Cosco Shipping LNG. The business unit of Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation will hold a 25% interest in each vessel.

The ships will deliver in 2025 and go on a charter with CNOOC Gas & Power Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), which recently inked its first US LNG supply deal with Venture Global LNG.