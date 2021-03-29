Huge Suez operation frees the Ever Given

The 20,388 teu Ever Given was refloated in the early hours of Monday morning according to Inchcape Shipping Services. The giant 399m long Evergreen operated vessel will have an initial assessment for damages. It will then head south to an anchorage for more detailed inspections and the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) will then start to get convoys underway to move the hundreds of ships waiting at either end of the vital waterway linking Europe with Asia.

A total of 15 tugs were used in a huge overnight operation, making the most of a spring tide. Dredging around the the bow area overnight had given the waterway’s eastern bank a depth of 18m to facilitate the floatation of the ship.

As of last night there were 453 ships waiting to transit the Suez Canal in both directions. Last year, the daily number of ships transiting the canal was 51, although the authorities have the resources to ensure this daily figure is doubled.

The potential transit backlog from Tuesday’s grounding of the Ever Given could take a week to 10 days to work through. The acute pain points will actually then be felt at onward ports, especially in Europe. Ports will be facing three or four times the amount of ships they had planned for daily in the coming fortnight.