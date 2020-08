Chinese domestic tanker owner Huizhou Huayi Rongsheng Shipping has placed an order at China Merchant Jinling Dingheng Shipbuilding for the construction of two 7,490 dwt chemical tankers.

The vessels are expected to be delivered in 2021.

Huizhou Huayi Rongsheng mainly operates in the domestic coastal and Yangtze River tanker shipping sector. The company currently operates a fleet of 11 tankers.