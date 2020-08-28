Hunan Huahang Shipping orders feeder boxship pair at Yiyang Zhonghai Shipyard

Hunan Huahang Shipping has placed an order at local shipyard Yiyang Zhonghai for the construction of two 668 teu containerships.

Delivery of the vessels are scheduled for 2021 and the total value of the contract is RMB74m ($10.74m).

Huahang Shipping is a subsidiary of Shanghai Huayang International Logistics, and the company operates cargo shipping service on the Yangtze River between Hunan and Shanghai.