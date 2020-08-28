ContainersGreater China

Hunan Huahang Shipping orders feeder boxship pair at Yiyang Zhonghai Shipyard

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang August 28, 2020
Hunan Huahang Shipping has placed an order at local shipyard Yiyang Zhonghai for the construction of two 668 teu containerships.

Delivery of the vessels are scheduled for 2021 and the total value of the contract is RMB74m ($10.74m).

Huahang Shipping is a subsidiary of Shanghai Huayang International Logistics, and the company operates cargo shipping service on the Yangtze River between Hunan and Shanghai.

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

