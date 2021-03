Hunan Shunda orders another ultramax at New Dayang

Chinese inland shipping firm Hunan Shunda International Logistics has entered into a newbuilding contract with New Dayang Shipbuilding to build a 59,900 dwt ultramax bulker.

The vessel will be deployed for Yangtze River and domestic coastal shipping after delivery in 2023.

Hunan Shunda entered into shipowning last year after taking delivery of two ultramax bulkers of the same type from New Dayang.