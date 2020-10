Hunter Group has confirmed earlier broker reports that it has sold two VLCCs – the Hunter Saga and Hunter Laga for an en bloc price of $168.4m.

Splash reported earlier that UAE-based Adnoc Logistics and Services, the shipping unit of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, had acquired the two ships, marking its entry into the VLCC tanker segment.

Following the sale, VLCC pureplay owner Hunter Group will be left with five vessels.