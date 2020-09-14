EuropeTankers

Hunter Group buys back VLCC from SFL

September 14, 2020
Arne Fredly’s Oslo-listed pure-play VLCC company Hunter Group has declared its call option for 2019-built VLCC Hunter Laga under the sale and leaseback agreement with John Fredriksen’s SFL Corporation.

The repurchase of Hunter Laga will be financed by a $157.5m loan facility as well as available cash on hand.

In the meantime, the company’s VLCC Hunter Disen has been fixed on a five- to seven-month time charter at $38,000 per day. The charter will commence in early November following the expiration of the current charter contract. 

According to Hunter Group, 70% of the company’s fleet days in the second half of this year are now booked at an average dayrate of $63,000.

