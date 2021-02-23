EuropeTankers

Hunter Group makes bumper profit from VLCC sale

Jason Jiang Jason JiangFebruary 23, 2021
Hunter Group

Norwegian VLCC pureplay owner Hunter Group has signed an agreement sell its 2019-built VLCC Hunter Atla to an undisclosed Eurasian buyer for $84.5m.

The sale price is substantially higher than VesselsValue’s valuation of $81.3m, and over $25m more than the reported price Hunter Group paid when it bought back the vessel from Ship Finance International in June last year.

The scrubber-fitted vessel is expected to be delivered to its new owner during March, reducing Hunter Group’s owned fleet to four VLCCs.

