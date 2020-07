Hurricane Energy has terminated its contract with Transocean for the 1987-built semi-submersible rig Paul B Loyd Jr .

According to Transocean, the company was compensated for the termination. The rig is expected to start a new contract with Chrysaor in the UK North Sea in October.

Earlier this month, Transocean told Texas Workforce Commission that it would lay off up to 110 workers as it is unable to secure new contracts for drillship Discoverer Inspiration.