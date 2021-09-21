Hurricane Ida damage to put some Shell offshore platform facilities offline to 2022

After conducting a damage assessment of its Gulf of Mexico offshore facilities following Hurricane Ida, Shell Offshore reported yesterday that its West Delta-143 (WD-143) facilities sustained significant structural damage.

The company, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc, estimates that its WD-143 “A” platform facilities will be offline for repairs until the end of 2021, and that the WD-143 “C” platform will be operational sometime in Q4 2021.

Given this timeline, Shell expects to resume production from its Olympus platform, which flows across the WD-143 “C” platform, in Q4 2021, and from its Mars and Ursa facilities, which flow across the WD-143 “A” platform, in Q1 2022.

The WD-143 facilities serve as the transfer station for production from Shell’s assets in the Mars corridor to onshore crude and natural gas terminals.

At this stage, approximately 60% of Shell-operated production in the Gulf of Mexico is back online after the storm.