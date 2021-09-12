Hurricane Ida recovery efforts see return of a third of oil production in US Gulf Coast

About two-thirds of oil and three-quarters of natural gas production remain shut in almost two weeks after Hurricane Ida passed through the US Gulf of Mexico region.

However, according to S&P Global Platts, the largest producers have redeployed offshore workers and are preparing to restart production. As of September 10, only about 12% of the Gulf’s platforms and rigs remained evacuated.

Onshore terminals are also returning to service as the availability of electricity permits. Areas surrounding New Orleans remain without power and may not receive power before Sept. 29. Electricity in the city itself has largely been restored.

Shell and Chevron have reported that most of their offshore facilities will be able to produce once connecting pipelines are operating.

Shell has declared a force majeure emergency because of the “numerous contracts that we anticipate will be impacted by the damage.”