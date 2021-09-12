AmericasOffshore

Hurricane Ida recovery efforts see return of a third of oil production in US Gulf Coast

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarSeptember 13, 2021
1 92 1 minute read
Chevron

About two-thirds of oil and three-quarters of natural gas production remain shut in almost two weeks after Hurricane Ida passed through the US Gulf of Mexico region.

However, according to S&P Global Platts, the largest producers have redeployed offshore workers and are preparing to restart production. As of September 10, only about 12% of the Gulf’s platforms and rigs remained evacuated.

Onshore terminals are also returning to service as the availability of electricity permits. Areas surrounding New Orleans remain without power and may not receive power before Sept. 29. Electricity in the city itself has largely been restored.

Shell and Chevron have reported that most of their offshore facilities will be able to produce once connecting pipelines are operating.

Shell has declared a force majeure emergency because of the “numerous contracts that we anticipate will be impacted by the damage.”

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarSeptember 13, 2021
1 92 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button