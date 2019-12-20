Hutchison Ports snaps up APM Terminals Rotterdam

December 20th, 2019

APM Terminals has signed a letter of intent for the sale of APM Terminals Rotterdam to Hutchison Ports. Hutchison Ports owns the adjacent ECT Delta terminal at Europe’s biggest port.

The complete transfer of shares is based on the agreement that, in the short term, APM Terminals Rotterdam will continue to exist as an independent organisation with a five-year volume guarantee from parent company, A.P. Moller-Maersk and no forced redundancies within four years of signing the agreement.

Hutchison Ports has indicated it is interested in talking to the Port of Rotterdam Authority for an extension of the lease at its new acquisition.

No price of the sale has been revealed.

