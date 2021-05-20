Hydra snaps up Surf Subsea MPSV

AmericasOffshore

Adis Ajdin May 20, 2021
US-based Hydra Subsea, a subsidiary of Hydra Offshore Construction, has purchased the 2006-built Jones Act compliant multipurpose support vessel (MPSV) Subsea Responder IV.

Previously known as Surf Challenger, owned by compatriot offshore services provider Surf Subsea, the vessel is diesel electric powered with dual internal work class ROVs.

No price has been revealed for the vessel. Online pricing platform VesselsValue estimates it is worth $7.8m.

“With the acquisition of the Subsea Responder IV we are expanding our current offerings into the deepwater subsea construction/decommissioning market,” said Trevor Davis, president and CEO of Hydra.

