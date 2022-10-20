Hydrogen and ammonia project along US Gulf Coast on the cards

Air Liquide, Chevron Corporation, LyondellBasell and Uniper plan to collaborate on a study to evaluate and potentially advance the development of a hydrogen and ammonia production facility along the US Gulf Coast. The facility could support industrial decarbonisation and mobility applications in the region and expand clean ammonia exports, helping to increase the supply of lower-carbon power internationally.

The potential project to be studied would cover the end-to-end energy value chain, utilising each participant’s technical expertise in production, operational experience, storage, distribution and export logistics. Collectively, the consortium will bring capabilities and expertise in air separation technology, hydrogen technologies, lower-carbon intensity and renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage (CCS), electrolysis-based technologies and petrochemicals.

Specifically, the consortium will assess the potential for producing hydrogen using natural gas with CCS and renewable hydrogen via electrolysis to supply end-use markets, including the ammonia, petrochemicals, power and mobility markets.

If development proceeds, the project could leverage existing advantages along the Gulf Coast, including pipeline infrastructure, to supply hydrogen to local industrial clusters. Likewise, ammonia infrastructure could support exports to both Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

“Across the value chain, collaborations are critical to developing a hydrogen ecosystem, and this is an example of bringing together leaders in the space to explore lower-carbon hydrogen opportunities and to contribute complementary expertise,” said Austin Knight, Vice President of Hydrogen at Chevron New Energies.

Adam Peters, CEO of Air Liquide North America, added: “The Gulf Coast is the ideal location to model hydrogen and carbon capture technologies as immediate pathways to decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors.”