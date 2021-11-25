Hyundai Glovis hit with $3m fine over Golden Ray capsizing

Environmental regulators from the American state of Georgia have decided to fine Korean shipowner Hyundai Glovis $3m over the 2019 capsizing of the Golden Ray car carrier.

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division said that pollutants, petroleum products and debris from the ship, which capsized on September 8, 2019, carrying 4,100 cars, shortly after departing the Port of Brunswick.

After more than two years, the last remains of the Golden Ray car carrier were removed from the Saint Simons Sound late last month, the largest wreck removal operation in the history of the United States.

The capsizing was caused by incorrect calculations about the vessel’s stability, the National Transportation Safety Board said in September.