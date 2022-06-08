Hyundai Glovis to develop world’s largest CO2 carrier

Shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries is working with compatriot owner Hyundai Glovis to develop the world’s largest carbon dioxide carrier.

Class society ABS is onboard the project to create a 74,000 cu m CO2 carrier, far larger than anything thus far announced in the nascent CO2 trades.

Kim Tae-woo, head of shipping at Hyundai Glovis, said: “In order to achieve Korea’s national greenhouse gas reduction target and global net zero, carbon capture and storage is essential. By developing the world’s largest liquefied carbon dioxide carrier, we will preemptively enter the relevant market and play a key role for direct and practical carbon emissions.”