Hyundai Heavy aids Saudi yard in developing VLCCs

Saudi Arabian shipyard International Maritime Industries (IMI) has expanded its partnership with Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) through a technical service agreement to aid the Middle Eastern builder in delivering VLCCs.

HHI has been helping IMI expand its expertise since it was founded five years ago. The Korean yard is one of four founding partners in the joint venture in Saudi Arabia with the others being Saudi Aramco, Bahri and Lamprell.

Dr. Abdullah Al Ahmari, CEO at IMI, said: “This agreement reflects HHI’s ongoing commitment to supporting our efforts to build a world-class shipyard capable of locally manufacturing VLCCs and other vessels, that will help drive the development of Saudi Arabia’s maritime industry.”

IMI is the largest shipyard in the Middle East at nearly 12m sq m.