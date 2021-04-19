AmericasAsiaShipyards

Hyundai Heavy and DSME enter final round for giant Petrobras FPSO contract

Two of South Korea’s largest yards are in the final round competing against each other for the largest FPSO contract in years.

Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) will find out shortly who has won a $4.6bn contract to build two FPSOs for Brazil’s Petrobras.

Hyundai Heavy has teamed with Singapore’s Keppel for its bid while DSME has got Italy’s Saipem onboard.

By the time Petrobras decides on the winner – expected by Q3 – HHI could be close to completing its long drawn out merger with rival DSME.

