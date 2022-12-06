Hyundai Heavy creates chief artificial intelligence officer position

Hyundai Heavy Industries has created the position of chief artificial intelligence officer (CAIO) in another marker about how South Korea’s largest shipbuilder sees the future of shipping.

The group is the first in the Korean shipping industry to name a CAIO and follows on from multiple high-tech initiatives the group is pursuing, most notably Avikus, an AI-enabled navigation system, which has already had extensive trials at sea. Other AI systems developed by HHI include a fire monitoring system and a whole new ship operating system which it claims could save fuel costs by over 10%. It has also laid out plans to develop a so-called smart shipyard by 2030.

HHI will be exhibiting at Las Vegas at CES, a high profile tech event, where it will be highlighting how it sees ocean shipping transforming in the coming years.