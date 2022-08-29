Hyundai Heavy debuts its own rotor sail tech

South Korea’s largest shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) has acquired design approval for Hi-Rotor, its own wind-assisted propulsion tech.

HHI claims its rotor sail tech can contribute to reducing fuel consumption and carbon emissions by about 6 to 8%.

Many new forms of wind propulsion are coming to market of late. Splash reported last week on Chinese shipbuilder, Jiangnan Shipyard’s junk-inspired sail.

Separately, top brass at HHI have outlined how they see the future fuel race panning out.

Interviewed by the Financial Times, Ka Sam-hyun, CEO of parent Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, said he saw LNG being an interim fuel for the coming couple of decades with plenty more methanol-fuelled ship orders also coming into the mix, before an eventual transition to hydrogen.

“You cannot replace all fleets with only clean fuel by 2040. LNG is a transitional option but it will last for another generation, given the limited supply of methanol,” Ka said, adding: “Ammonia is toxic and still too expensive. Eventually, we should move towards hydrogen ships and electric-motor ships, but it is still too far off.”

HHI is busy building a series of landmark methanol-fuelled boxships for Maersk at present.