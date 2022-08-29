AsiaEnvironmentOperationsShipyards

Hyundai Heavy debuts its own rotor sail tech

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersAugust 29, 2022
South Korea’s largest shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) has acquired design approval for Hi-Rotor, its own wind-assisted propulsion tech.

HHI claims its rotor sail tech can contribute to reducing fuel consumption and carbon emissions by about 6 to 8%.

Many new forms of wind propulsion are coming to market of late. Splash reported last week on Chinese shipbuilder, Jiangnan Shipyard’s junk-inspired sail.

Separately, top brass at HHI have outlined how they see the future fuel race panning out.

Interviewed by the Financial Times, Ka Sam-hyun, CEO of parent Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, said he saw LNG being an interim fuel for the coming couple of decades with plenty more methanol-fuelled ship orders also coming into the mix, before an eventual transition to hydrogen.

“You cannot replace all fleets with only clean fuel by 2040. LNG is a transitional option but it will last for another generation, given the limited supply of methanol,” Ka said, adding: “Ammonia is toxic and still too expensive. Eventually, we should move towards hydrogen ships and electric-motor ships, but it is still too far off.”

HHI is busy building a series of landmark methanol-fuelled boxships for Maersk at present.

