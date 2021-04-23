Hyundai Heavy develops AI safety solution

The world’s first class and flag approval for an artificial intelligence-based fire monitoring system in the shipbuilding industry has been given to Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), South Korea’s largest shipbuilder.

HHI said its new HiCAMS system will be one of the core technologies to manage and control safety aboard next-generation smart ships and autonomous ships.

The system has received the world’s first classification certification for computer vision-based AI solutions for ship’s internal fire monitoring. The technology replaces existing fire monitoring sensors with an AI-based early fire monitoring system that combines image recognition/processing technology, ship interior and fire big data, and advanced AI algorithms. The fire monitoring sensor used in the past takes up to two minutes to detect a flame or smoke by the sensor. The developed system based on video/deep learning has greater speed and accuracy of fire detection by enabling immediate recognition.

HHI now plans to develop technologies that can detect various accidents and emergency situations such as personal accidents, oil leaks, dampness, and dislodged containers.

HHI has also developed and commercialised a new navigation assistance system (HiNAS), as well as rolling out a digital twin development.