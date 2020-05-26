Home Sector Shipyards Hyundai Heavy Industries appoints new shipbuilding head May 26th, 2020 Jason Jiang Asia, Shipyards

South Korea shipbuilding giant Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) has announced a change of top management of its shipbuilding business in the wake of a series of fatal accident at the group’s yards.

HHI has appointed Lee Sang-kyun, current president of Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, as CEO of its shipbuilding business. In the meantime, HHI’s vice president Ha Soo resigned voluntarily, taking responsibility for four fatal accidents that occurred at HHI’s Ulsan yard this year.

According to HHI, the group will conduct a re-examination of safety facilities at its product sites and make safety a top priority.

“I sincerely apologize for causing concern to the community as well as the public due to the serious accidents at HHI,” said Kwon Oh-gap, chairman of HHI Holdings.

Additionally, another HHI vice president Kim Hyung-kwan will take over the president position left by Lee at Hyundai Samho.