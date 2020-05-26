Hyundai Heavy Industries appoints new shipbuilding head

May 26th, 2020 Asia, Shipyards 0 comments

South Korea shipbuilding giant Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) has announced a change of top management of its shipbuilding business in the wake of a series of fatal accident at the group’s yards.

HHI has appointed Lee Sang-kyun, current president of Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, as CEO of its shipbuilding business. In the meantime, HHI’s vice president Ha Soo resigned voluntarily, taking responsibility for four fatal accidents that occurred at HHI’s Ulsan yard this year.

According to HHI, the group will conduct a re-examination of safety facilities at its product sites and make safety a top priority.

“I sincerely apologize for causing concern to the community as well as the public due to the serious accidents at HHI,” said Kwon Oh-gap, chairman of HHI Holdings.

Additionally, another HHI vice president Kim Hyung-kwan will take over the president position left by Lee at Hyundai Samho.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

