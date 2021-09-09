Hyundai Heavy presses ahead with marine fuel cell development

Austrian engineering and mobility specialist, AVL, has formed a partnership with South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries to develop hydrogen fuel cell systems for ships by 2025.

The new fuel cells will have power outputs in the range of 200 kilowatts to 1.5 megawatts and are being developed for use in coastal island area ferries, tugboats, inland water cargo ships, and medium-sized hydrogen carriers.

This latest announcement by Hyundai Heavy Industries is a component of its business roadmap, developed to accelerate the development of hydrogen transport ships and vessels with hydrogen fuel propulsion.

Other related initiatives by Hyundai Heavy include a partnership with Doosan Group’s fuel cell subsidiary to develop a megawatt-class solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) system for vessels, plus a joint project with domestic partners to commercialise a fuel cell electric propulsion system for ships.