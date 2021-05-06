Hyundai Heavy pursues green hydrogen project in Sea of Japan

South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) has partnered with nine companies, including state-run Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC), on a green hydrogen factory project in the Sea of Japan.

The deal will see the partners aim to set up and operate a 1.2 GW green hydrogen plant powered by a floating offshore wind farm in the Sea of Japan by 2025.

In March this year, HHI announced its hydrogen roadmap with a key goal to establish a hydrogen value chain from production to utilisation on land and offshore by 2030.

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, the holding company of South Korea’s top shipbuilder, will play a major part in this strategy by developing hydrogen-fueled ships, transport tankers and offshore fuel production plants.

South Korea unveiled a hydrogen roadmap in 2019 that outlined a goal of producing 6.2m hydrogen-fueled cars and rolling out at least 1,200 refilling stations by 2040.