Hyundai Heavy suspends operations at Ulsan yard due to coronavirus outbreak

South Korean yard Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) has temporarily suspended operations at its Ulsan yard after three workers tested positive for coronavirus.

According to an announcement by Ulsan City, one worker showed fever symptoms and was tested positive for coronavirus on September 6 and the local epidemic control authorities conducted an emergency quarantine of the shipyard and found another two workers infected with the virus. The nine-year-old son of one of the infected workers also tested positive for the virus.

Currently, around 500 workers at HHI have been quarantined and will take coronavirus tests.

HHI said it is putting all its efforts into preventing the further spread of the virus at the yard.