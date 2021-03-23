Hyundai Heavy unveils slew of CO2 shipping projects

South Korea’s largest shipbuilding group, Hyundai, is pushing ahead with carbon dioxide shipping solutions.

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard yesterday outlined plans to develop a containment system for new CO2 carriers, supported by class society the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), while Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), the group’s holding company, has revealed it is designing onboard carbon capture and storage systems.

Earlier this month Splash reported Hyundai Heavy Industries’s plans to develop ships capable of carrying CO2 and LPG at the same time in partnership with Saudi Aramco.

Japanese shipbuilder Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) rolled out plans earlier this year to commercialise a CO2 carrier design by 2025 to support its diversification into the carbon capture sector.

Existing CO2 carriers – a niche trade till now – have been stymied by their small sizes thanks to the current containment systems, something Asian shipbuilders are now looking to address as the seaborne trades of CO2 gear up to go mainstream.