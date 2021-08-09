AmericasAsiaOffshoreShipyards

Hyundai Heavy wins $577m US floating platform deal

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 9, 2021
South Korea’s top shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) has secured a KRW659.2bn ($577m) engineering, procurement and construction contract from Beacon Offshore for the floating production system (FPS) set for the Shenandoah field in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The FPS will be a semi-submersible type, similar in its characteristics to the unit HHI built for Murphy Oil’s King’s Quay project. It will be 91 m long, 91 m wide and 90 m high, scheduled for delivery at the end of September 2024.

The Beacon-operated Shenandoah field is located 300 km off the coast of Louisiana in the Walker Ridge area of the Gulf of Mexico. Completion of the transaction is conditional, among other things, on the final investment decision for the project, which is expected by the end of this month.

The latest order boosts the holding company of HHI, Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), backlog for this year to $17.4bn.

Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

