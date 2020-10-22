Hyundai Mipo debuts 20,000 cu m liquefied hydrogen carrier design

Class society Korean Register has approved Hyundai Mipo Dockyard’s design plans for a 20,000 cu m liquefied hydrogen carrier with the yard now determined to step up commercialisation plans of the new ship type.

“The global hydrogen market is estimated to grow by $2.5trn in 2050, taking up 18% of the global energy demand,” Hyundai Mipo’s parent, Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineeering, stated today, quoting a report by the Hydrogen Council.

Hydrogen carrier designs are still relatively thin on the ground despite all the hype about the fuel’s potential in recent years.

In December last year, Japan’s Kawasaki Heavy Industries launched the world’s first liquefied hydrogen carrier to much fanfare.

Earlier this month Splash reported on a new compressed hydrogen ship design from Australia. Global Energy Ventures’s H2 Ship project is designed to carry up to 2,000 tonnes of compressed hydrogen.

Hyundai Mipo is developing a reputation as being the petri-dish for many of Hyundai Heavy Industries new fuel developments, working on ammonia-fuelled ships as well as advancing fuel cell developments this year.