Hyundai Mipo Dockyard makes progress in its bid to commercialise ammonia-fuelled ships by 2025

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard is pressing ahead with plans to commercialise ammonia-fuelled ships by 2025. The Korean yard has been working on the project with engine maker MAN Energy Solutions and British class society Lloyd’s Register and today announced that its designs have won class approval.

Ammonia developments are happening fast in recent months. January saw Malaysia’s flagship carrier MISC along with Samsung Heavy Industries, Lloyd’s Register and MAN Energy Solutions set about building a landmark ammonia-fuelled tanker. Elsewhere, in a world-first, it was announced in December that Eidesvik’s 2003-built LNG-fuelled platform supply vessel Viking Energy will have a high-power fuel-cell installed to allow it to be powered by green ammonia.

In October last year, Maersk, the world’s largest containerline, identified three fuels to focus on, namely alcohol, biogas and ammonia as it transitions towards complete decarbonisation by 2050.