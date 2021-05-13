Hyundai Mipo to spearhead Korean efforts to develop CO2 carriers

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) is pressing ahead with plans to commercialise ships capable of transporting carbon dioxide. To this end, the Korean yard has signed a joint development project with its parent Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), class society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), and the Marshall Islands flag.

“Along with the development of ammonia-fuelled ships and a liquefied hydrogen carrier, HMD is going to raise its competitiveness through this joint development project for the liquefied CO2 carrier in the shipbuilding field which is concentrating on the green growth market these days. It will make us a leader in the age of zero-carbon,” said Young-Jun Nam, HMD executive vice president.

The carrier design will utilise adapted versions of HMD’s TYPE-C tank design to transport CO2 which has been reduced in volume by about 600 times under liquefaction. HMD will develop a cargo containment system while KSOE will develop practical solutions for the management of liquid CO2 cargo onboard by providing a CO2 cargo handling system.

“Carbon capture and storage (CCS) has the potential to make a significant contribution to global emissions reduction strategies and safe and efficient transport of liquefied carbon is going to be key to realising these goals.

Development of these next generation CO2 carrier designs will speed the adoption of CCS technology and facilitate net negative emissions strategies,” said Patrick Janssens, ABS vice president, global gas.

In neighbouring Japan, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) rolled out plans earlier this year to commercialise a CO2 carrier design by 2025.