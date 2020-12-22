IACS changes structure

The International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) is changing its governance model. The old way which saw the CEO of each member in turn becoming chairman for a year is being jettisoned in favour of a voted-in chairman for a period of two years with the chair also being allowed to be reelected. Other changes include a move to simple majority voting for most decisions.

“A fast-moving maritime landscape requires the constant development of responses and solutions which, to be effective, entails a consistency of effort often over several years. To identify evolving issues quickly and then resolve and implement the appropriate responses over a longer period, IACS has adopted a package of measures to do just that; speeding up reaction times by simplifying the voting requirements and having issues pre-considered by the Chair’s office, whilst ensuring the focus on delivery can be sustained by an elected Chair in post for a two-year term (renewable),” IACS noted in a release yesterday. The first longer-term elected chairman will start work in July next year.

Commenting on the changes, IACS’s current chairman, Koichi Fujiwara from ClassNK said: “This significant organisational restructuring is the result of a sustained and collective effort by the IACS members who are determined that IACS remains well positioned to work with its partners in the successful delivery of its core mission of achieving safer and cleaner shipping. These changes bring IACS closer to its stakeholders at a time when the key challenges facing the maritime industry require a sustained and joint effort by all concerned if they are to be successful.”