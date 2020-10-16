IAPH and IMO collaborate on GHG reduction initiatives

A new strategic partnership to strengthen cooperation between ships and ports to reduce greenhouse gas emissions has been signed this week by the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) and the GreenVoyage2050 Project, a project developed by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The partnership will result in collaboration to jointly deliver technical cooperation and capacity-building activities to support implementation of an IMO resolution which encourages voluntary cooperation between ships and ports to cut GHG emissions.

The collaboration with IAPH builds upon the successful outcomes of the strategic partnership established between IAPH and the GloMEEP Project, which ended in December 2019. A Port Emissions Toolkit was developed and rolled out to developing countries, which provides guidance for ports wishing to develop port-specific emissions inventories and emissions reductions strategies.

The partnership with GreenVoyage2050 seeks to support countries even further, through the development of additional tools for ports to become cleaner and greener. More specifically, IAPH and GreenVoyage2050 will jointly develop several workshop packages on sustainable ports, exploring potential measures and incentives in the port to reduce GHG emissions, and dedicated training materials on onshore power supply (OPS), supporting ports to assess viability and key considerations which need to be thought through before making any investments. The overall aim of the partnership is to demonstrate how efforts in the port can support overall reductions in emissions from shipping and help achieve the goals of the initial IMO strategy on the reduction of GHG emissions from ships.

The GreenVoyage2050 Project is funded by the government of Norway.