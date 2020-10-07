Ibaizabal Tankers joins Navig8 Suez8 pool

Spanish shipowner Ibaizabal Tankers has become the latest company to join Navig8’s Suez8 pool, entering one of its suezmax tankers.

The company has placed the 2004-built Japanese (Universal) suezmax Monte Toledo into the pool.

According to VesselsValue, Ibaizabal Tankers currently has a fleet of eight suezmaxes, with another two on order set for imminent delivery. It also has a small oil products tanker and AHTS offshore vessel in its fleet.

In July, Greece’s NGM Energy also joined the Suez8 pool, adding the newbuild suezmax Bella Ciao. Other owners with vessels in the pool include Ridgebury Tankers and Germany’s Salamon.