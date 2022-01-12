AmericasOffshoreRenewables

Iberdrola increases US offshore wind portfolio to 4.9 GW

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarJanuary 12, 2022
Vineyard Wind

Iberdrola has restructured its joint venture agreement with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) to enable Avangrid Renewables – a subsidiary of Avangrid and part of the Iberdrola Group – to take full ownership of Commonwealth Wind, a 1,232-MW project off Massachusetts.

The company also has sole ownership of Park City Wind, an 804-MW project in Connecticut with a power purchase agreement secured and BOEM permitting underway.

Iberdrola retains 50% of the 800-MW Vineyard Wind 1 project in Massachusetts, and the right to take control of the project during the operational phase.

