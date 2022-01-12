Iberdrola increases US offshore wind portfolio to 4.9 GW

Iberdrola has restructured its joint venture agreement with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) to enable Avangrid Renewables – a subsidiary of Avangrid and part of the Iberdrola Group – to take full ownership of Commonwealth Wind, a 1,232-MW project off Massachusetts.

The company also has sole ownership of Park City Wind, an 804-MW project in Connecticut with a power purchase agreement secured and BOEM permitting underway.

Iberdrola retains 50% of the 800-MW Vineyard Wind 1 project in Massachusetts, and the right to take control of the project during the operational phase.