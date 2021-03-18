Iberdrola joins Japanese offshore wind farm project

Spanish power company Iberdrola has entered into an agreement with Japan’s Cosmo Eco Power and engineering firm Hitz to jointly develop the Seihoku-oki offshore wind project in Aomori prefecture in the northwest of Japan.

The Seihoku-oki offshore wind farm, currently under development, will enter round two of the capacity auction planned by the Japanese government between this year and 2022.

The deal takes place six months after Iberdrola’s acquisition of Japanese developer Acacia Renewables which has two offshore wind farms under development with a combined capacity of 1,200 mw, which plans to be operational by 2028.

“The entry into a new offshore wind project reinforces Iberdrola’s diversification strategy aimed at leading in this technology while consolidating its position as the world’s largest renewable energy company,” the company said in a release.