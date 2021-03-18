EuropeOffshore Wind

Iberdrola joins Japanese offshore wind farm project

Jason Jiang Jason JiangMarch 18, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Iberdrola

Spanish power company Iberdrola has entered into an agreement with Japan’s Cosmo Eco Power and engineering firm Hitz to jointly develop the Seihoku-oki offshore wind project in Aomori prefecture in the northwest of Japan.

The Seihoku-oki offshore wind farm, currently under development, will enter round two of the capacity auction planned by the Japanese government between this year and 2022.

The deal takes place six months after Iberdrola’s acquisition of Japanese developer Acacia Renewables which has two offshore wind farms under development with a combined capacity of 1,200 mw, which plans to be operational by 2028.

“The entry into a new offshore wind project reinforces Iberdrola’s diversification strategy aimed at leading in this technology while consolidating its position as the world’s largest renewable energy company,” the company said in a release.

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangMarch 18, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button