Icon Offshore awarded jackup extension in Malaysia

Malaysian offshore service provider Icon Offshore announced that its subsidiary Perisai Offshore has secured a contract extension from Petrofac for the provision of the 2014-built jackup drilling rig Icon Caren, formerly Perisai Pacific 101, involving work on four wells.
The deal is part of the earlier contract for up to 14 wells secured by Perisai Offshore in December 2020. The initial contract included a 180-day campaign for eight wells that commenced in mid-April 2021.
The four-well extension should commence in October and last for around four months, Icon said in a Bursa Malaysia filing. Analysts at Bassoe estimate the day rate is around $74,000.
The latest award takes Icon Offshore’s orderbook to RM770m ($184m). The company completed the acquisition of the drilling unit for approximately $40m in February of this year.