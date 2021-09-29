Icon Offshore awarded jackup extension in Malaysia

Malaysian offshore service provider Icon Offshore announced that its subsidiary Perisai Offshore has secured a contract extension from Petrofac for the provision of the 2014-built jackup drilling rig Icon Caren, formerly Perisai Pacific 101 , involving work on four wells.

The deal is part of the earlier contract for up to 14 wells secured by Perisai Offshore in December 2020. The initial contract included a 180-day campaign for eight wells that commenced in mid-April 2021.

The four-well extension should commence in October and last for around four months, Icon said in a Bursa Malaysia filing. Analysts at Bassoe estimate the day rate is around $74,000.

The latest award takes Icon Offshore’s orderbook to RM770m ($184m). The company completed the acquisition of the drilling unit for approximately $40m in February of this year.