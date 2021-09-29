AsiaOffshore

Icon Offshore awarded jackup extension in Malaysia

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 29, 2021
Malaysian offshore service provider Icon Offshore announced that its subsidiary Perisai Offshore has secured a contract extension from Petrofac for the provision of the 2014-built jackup drilling rig Icon Caren, formerly Perisai Pacific 101, involving work on four wells.

The deal is part of the earlier contract for up to 14 wells secured by Perisai Offshore in December 2020. The initial contract included a 180-day campaign for eight wells that commenced in mid-April 2021.

The four-well extension should commence in October and last for around four months, Icon said in a Bursa Malaysia filing. Analysts at Bassoe estimate the day rate is around $74,000.

The latest award takes Icon Offshore’s orderbook to RM770m ($184m). The company completed the acquisition of the drilling unit for approximately $40m in February of this year.

Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

