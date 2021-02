Malaysian offshore service provider Icon Offshore has announced that subsidiary Perisai Offshore has secured a $13.3m contract from Petrofac for the provision of jackup drilling rig Perisai Pacific 101 .

The drilling programme is expected to commence in April 2021, and is for a period of 180 days with a firm eight wells and an optional three wells.

The contract will increase the company’s order book to MYR768.8m ($189.6m).