Icon Offshore awarded long-term OSV charter contract

Malaysian offshore service provider Icon Offshore has secured a charter contract from Zell Transportation for the supply of two offshore support vessels via its Brunei unit Icon Bahtera.

Under the contract, Icon Offshore will provide accommodation work vessels Icon Valiant and Icon Aliza to Zell which will service the operations of Brunei Shell Petroleum.

The contract is for a duration of six years, with two one-year options, commencing from February and March 2021.

Icon Offshore owns a fleet of over 30 OSVs.