ICS partners with the International Renewable Energy Agency

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) have signed a partnership agreement to advance the global green fuel transition.

The partnership will provide a framework over the next two years for ICS and IRENA to assist with the decarbonisation of the shipping sector. It will also enable the industry to work closer with IRENA’s global membership of more than 160 countries and territories on issues related to the increasing role of renewable energy in decarbonising shipping.

The organisations will set up a regular exchange of information regarding energy supply and demand relevant to the shipping sector and exchange of data on scenarios of future fuels such as green hydrogen and ammonia, for both, nation states and the shipping industry.

Speaking on the agreement, Guy Platten, secretary general of ICS, said: “We need to reduce our reliance on carbon-intensive fuels to power ships, not least because in years to come the global fleet will need to ship zero carbon fuels to countries around the world. Our new strategic partnership with IRENA is a vital stepping stone to ensuring that transporting green fuels is itself made green. It is vital that the shipping sector continues to get closer to producers and consumers to facilitate the transition to zero emission fuels, and is a key part of the solution, not a blocker, to the zero-emission transition.”