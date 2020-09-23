ICS reappoints Esben Poulsson as chairman for two more years

International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has reappointed Esben Poulsson, the current chairman of ICS for a further two-year term.

Poulsson was appointed chairman of ICS in 2016 and has overseen ICS’s engagement with international bodies, national governments, and industry organisations on the key issues impacting international shipping.

Last year, under Poulsson’s leadership, ICS submitted, along with other industry partners, a radical proposal to IMO for the establishment of a $5bn global R&D fund to accelerate the research and development of zero-carbon technologies. He has also been at the forefront of the ongoing crew change crisis.

“I am very honoured to have been appointed by the board of ICS for a further two-year term. The Covid-19 pandemic means 2020 is a year that will long be remembered, and this is certainly true for shipping. As countries shut down borders and impose travel restrictions, the role of the sector in facilitating trade and the maintenance and improvement of global living standards has never been more important,” Poulsson said.