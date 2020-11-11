ICTSI connects 31 terminals to TradeLens

Manila-based port operator ICTSI has connected all of its 31 terminals to TradeLens, a blockchain platform jointly developed by IBM and Maersk.

ICTSI says the connection to TradeLens allows all its terminals permissioned access to accurate information on cargo movements well in advance of vessel arrivals.

“We are now testing the system and transferring information about loading and discharge of cargo, berthing of vessels to the blockchain platform. After complete integration of the system, we will be able to optimize work with regulatory authorities, improve our terminals visibility to what is coming to them, as well as, receive updates from the sea carriers online,” said Brian Hibbert, chief information officer of ICTSI.

TradeLens provides for carriers and cargo owners to exchange transactional information in real time, and also send associated trade documents to permissioned parties.

According to TradeLens, its ecosystem now includes more than 175 organisations – extending to more than 10 ocean carriers and encompassing data from more than 600 ports and terminals.

“The broadening geographic scope of the platform is bolstered by the addition of ICTSI and provides new opportunities for TradeLens participants as the ecosystem continues to expand rapidly. We are excited to welcome ICTSI and eagerly await the creation of new ways of working for shippers and consignees that indirectly utilize their services,” said Thomas Sproat, director of network development at TradeLens.

Last month, CMA CGM and Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) joined the TradeLens platform as foundation carriers and other recent additions of new ports and terminals include the Commercial Port of Vladivostock, DP World, PT Salam Pacific Indonesia Lines (SPIL), Portbase, QTerminals and Hamad Port, SSA Marine’s Manzanillo International Terminal – Panama (MIT-Panama), Shipwaves, South Asia Gateway Terminals and Yilport Holding.