Idan Ofer joins John Fredriksen as major investor in International Seaways

Idan Ofer is the latest big name in shipping to buy into New York-listed tanker owner International Seaways.

Ofer, via his investment vehicle EPS Ventures, has taken a 5.05% stake in the Lois Zabrocky-led tanker outfit, documentation from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shows.

Ofer joins John Fredriksen in buying into the American tanker player.

Fredriksen, via various of his investment vehicles, emerged as International Seaways’ largest shareholder this April, forcing top management of the New York-based tanker firm to adopt so-called poison pill tactics, as such a shareholder rights plan to fight a takeover.

The share price of International Seaways has more than doubled so far this year, closing yesterday at $36.07.