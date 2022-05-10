Idan Ofer takes substantial stake in Awilco LNG

Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer has been revealed as a major shareholder in Norwegian owner Awilco LNG.

In a filing to the Oslo Stock Exchange, it has emerged that Ofer vehicle EPS Ventures, a subsidiary of Quantum Pacific Shipping, acquired around 6.7m shares, equal to approximately 5.2% of the shares and votes in the company.

The Jon Skule Storheill-led Awilco LNG owns two 156,000 cu m LNG vessels, the 2013-built WilForce and WilPride. The company earlier this year invested in Ofer-backed Golar LNG’s spinoff Cool Company (CoolCo).

Meanwhile, Navig8 Group’s investment company, Navig8 Topco Holdings, has sold its entire stake in Awilco LNG of some 20m shares, or 15.12%.