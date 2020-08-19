Identity revealed of DNV GL employee accused of spying for Russia

More details have emerged about the DNV GL employee detained in Oslo and accused of working with Russian intelligence services.

Local newspaper Aftenposten has identified Harsharn Tathgar, a project manager with a focus on 3D printing at the class society, as the man accused of being in the pay of Russian intelligence and handing over sensitive technological information.

Tathgar, a Norwegian citizen who moved from his native India to Oslo in the 1990s, was remanded in custody for four weeks on Monday. He has been working with DNV GL since 2012, latterly working on a project to use new high-tech 3D printers in the oil and gas industry. Companies such as Equinor, Kongsberg Maritime and Siemens have participated in the project over the past two years.

Tathgar denies that he did anything illegal, although he has confirmed he did receive payment for handing over information to a Russian contact. If found guilty, he could face a 15-year jail term.