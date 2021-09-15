IER signs MOU to develop offshore wind project in Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil

Internacional Energias Renovaveis Ltda (IER) signed an MOU on September 13 with the state government of Rio Grande do Norte to install 207 turbines in five offshore wind farms, to generate a total 2.7 GW of energy. The Brazilian company will also produce green hydrogen through the project.

The Ventos Potiguar Offshore Wind Complex will be located about eight km off the coast of the Pedra Grande and São Bento do Norte municipalities.

IER executive director Gibran Dantas said the company expects to invest $3.4bn to complete the installation.

Rio Grande do Norte’s environmental agency, Idema, will soon begin a review of the project.