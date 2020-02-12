Home Sector Operations IFCHOR appoints Giovanni Ravano as joint CEO February 12th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Operations

Switzerland-headquartered shipbroking house IFCHOR has announced the appointment of Giovanni Ravano, joining Emanuele Ravano as joint chief executive officer.

Giovanni Ravano is a veteran shipping professional, having served various executive roles at agribusiness commodity trader Bunge in the past 20 years and eight years as a shipbroker at IFCHOR prior to that.

“I am delighted to be back at the family business, joining my brother in leading IFCHOR’s strategy and developments. The shipping industry is rapidly evolving and the future looks ever more complex. IFCHOR has grown significantly in recent years and my focus will be on contributing to our goal of taking the company to the next level,” said Giovanni Ravano.

“The past 24 months have seen IFCHOR expand rapidly with new offices in Dubai, Mumbai and Tokyo, the launch of a partnership with McQuilling in South America and digital investments. My brother brings practical shipbroking experience, wise management and strategic skills. Managing IFCHOR’s continued growth with new people, new services and new offices is a challenge which requires practical management. Our complimentary skill-sets are backed up by a great personal relationship,” added Emanuele Ravano.

IFCHOR has a network of 12 offices in Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and the USA.